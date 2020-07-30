NBA: Zion Williamson a game-time decision for Pelicans

In this file photo taken on February 23, 2020, Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans sits on the bench during their game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, California. Ezra Shaw, Getty Images North America/AFP

Rookie forward Zion Williamson participated in the New Orleans Pelicans' practice on Wednesday, but he remains a game-time decision for their first game of the restart of the NBA season.

The Pelicans (28-36) play the Utah Jazz (41-23) in the first of eight seeding games Friday.

Williamson left the NBA bubble at the Walt Disney World complex in Orlando, Florida to take care of a private matter, and quarantined for four days upon his return. He returned to practice on Tuesday, just hours after completing his quarantine requirements.

"He participated in the practice and done some things," New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry said of Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Rookie Draft.

"It's gonna be a game-time decision. We'll talk about it again tonight. We'll talk about it again tomorrow. Obviously it all depends on how he's feeling, but it will be something that's gonna be a game-time decision anyway," the coach added.

Williamson said that he did some workouts during his four-day quarantine, "just to keep my muscles going."

A forward out of Duke University, Williamson was averaging 23.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game before the NBA season was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

