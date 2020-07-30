NBA: Anthony Davis practices, plans to play in Lakers' first game

All-Star forward Anthony Davis showed off a new look during practice with the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

The big man, who had his eye inadvertently poked during a scrimmage against the Orlando Magic last week, wore protective goggles reminiscent of another Laker legend, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

LeBron James even jokingly called his teammate "Anthony Jabbar-Davis" in an Instagram story. Lakers center Dwight Howard commented "Anthony Alcindor" on the team's Instagram post.

Davis practiced with the squad on Wednesday, after sitting out in the previous day. He told reporters that he intends to play in the Lakers' first seeding game of the NBA restart against the Los Angeles Clippers.

"The eye is getting better," Davis said.

Anthony Davis said the plan is for him to play tomorrow against the Clippers in the first seeding game. “The eye is getting better,” he said. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) July 29, 2020

AD on his approach to the 8 seeding games: “We approach it the same way we did all season. We want to use these games to get better for the postseason." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) July 29, 2020

Davis, a seven-time NBA All-Star, was averaging 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game for the Lakers before the season was put on hold last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lakers have a 49-14 record, 5.5 games ahead of the Clippers in the Western Conference.

