MPBL stars agree that league prepared them well for the next level

It was more than two years ago when the Philippines was re-introduced to home-and-away basketball.

The Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL), spearheaded by founder and boxing legend Senator Manny Pacquiao, was launched, giving opportunities to countless homegrown players who want to prove themselves on the hardcourt.

Some said it was too risky and it would fold like the MBA did in 2002. But fast-forward to the present, it doesn’t only continue to survive, but it is also growing at an exponential rate.

From 10 teams in its inaugural season, the league has expanded to 31 with a nationwide reach. It has instantly become one of the biggest leagues in the country.

More importantly, though, in its brief existence so far, it has served as the gateway for ballers to enter the PBA and ABL by way of drafting or direct signing.

MPBL stars and PBA draftees Allyn Bulanadi, Chris Bitoon, Aris Dionisio, and Mike Ayonayon joined the “Crossover” podcast to share how the MPBL prepared them for the next step.

Former NCAA star Bulanadi was coming off his best season as a college player in his final year with San Sebastian.

Averaging more than 20 points per game, he exited as the league’s scoring champion, a Mythical 5 member, and widely considered as one of the top college players in the country.

But even a bonafide star such as he had difficulties adjusting to the MPBL at first.

“Honestly, ’yung transition coming from college sa NCA, kasi college more on fast pace, ’yung takbuhan, running games. Tapos pagkapasok ko sa MPBL medyo nakakagulat rin naman kasi kalaro mo mga ex-pro. ’Yung level nila ng paglalaro is angat pa sa’yo,” said Bulanadi.

But this was only temporary, as he soon adjusted to the pace and play of the league.

“Nahirapan rin ako, nakakagulat pero along the way, alam ko naman na magma-mature ako sa liga na ’to kaya ginawa ko lang ’yung dapat kong gawin,” Bulanadi added.

The former Golden Stag joined the Basilan Steel and immediately boosted their championship hopes, leading them to the South finals where they continue to battle against last season’s runners-up, the Davao Occidental Tigers.

It was an entirely different scenario for Manila Stars’ Chris Bitoon and Aris Dionisio, and San Juan Knights’ Mike Ayonayon. All three played in lesser-known leagues such as the NAASCU and the NCRAA before displaying their wares the MPBL.

“ ’Yung dati kasi MBA, di ba San Juan Knights mataas na ’yung mga caliber ng players na galling du’n. Para sa’kin swerte ka kapag napunta ka sa San Juan,” Ayonayon said.

“Laking pasasalamat (ko) pa rin sa MPBL kasi despite na NAASCU lang kami, maganda pa rin ’yung exposure na naipakita namin sa MPBL.”

He’s gone a long way since his college days with Philippine Christian University.

The 27-year-old rose to stardom with the San Juan Knights, winning a championship and bagging finals MVP in the MPBL Datu Cup.

He morphed into an electrifying scorer and a defensive ace in limited time, boosting his stock and reaching the consciousness of PBA teams, as he was picked 3rd overall by NLEX in the PBA Rookie draft.

Like Ayonayon, joining the MPBL paved the way for Manila Stars’ one-two punch.

In only two seasons, they’ve proven themselves worthy of being called stars in their own right.

Bitoon became an all-around threat at the point guard spot, dazzling his opponents with spectacular plays on both ends, while Dionisio transformed into a versatile forward and a defensive mammoth, terrorizing his opponents with swats and takeaways.

This reputation allowed them to get picked in the PBA, as well.

For Bitoon, it was the increased physicality that helped him become a better player.

“Siguro mare-ready kami dito dahil ’yung game ng MPBL sobrang physical. No blood, no foul talaga. Sa PBA talagang ganu’n din. So dito sa MPBL kami masasanay na hindi na kami aarte-arte. Hindi na kami magugulat pagdating sa PBA na ‘Ah, ganito pala kabigat ’yung game dito’,” Bitoon said.

“Siguro may big factor pa rin na ’yung mga player dun mas malalaki, medyo ma-starstruck ka pa rin. Pero kahit papaano, basta kumpyansa ka lang, magagawa mo naman ’yung mga gusto mong gawin sa court.”

It was this kind of physicality that characterized his play with Manila.

He and Aris Dionisio constantly brought it to the league’s top players, making them a formidable combo on the court.

But aside from increasing his level of play, Dionisio was able to achieve more in his stint.

“Siguro mas nag-mature ako nu’ng napunta ako sa MPBL dahil nu’ng collegiate ang iniisip ko lang talaga grumaduate tapos uwi na sa Bulacan, OK na sa’kin,” Dionisio said.

“Nu’ng time na tinawagan ako ni coach Philip na magkakaroon daw ng team ang Manila Stars, pinapunta ako. Sabi, ko ‘Sana magamit ako dito,’ para ma-achieve ko ’yung goal ko. Hindi naman ako nabigo kay coach Philip, tinulungan naman niya ako, natulungan ko naman siguro siya. Kaya siguro nandito ako ngayon.”

Bulanadi, Ayonayon, Bitoon, and Dionisio are walking examples of what an ample of MPBL experience can do.

As the league’s impressive growth continues, more players are eager to follow the path that they laid down.

Who knows? Sooner rather than later, Ang Liga ng Bawat Pilipino might just ascend from being a stepping stone to becoming the ultimate destination for some of the best local players.

