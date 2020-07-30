MMA: Pinoy fighter Mark Abelardo to test wrestling skills vs ONE newcomer

Mark Fairtex Abelardo said he will turn what used to be his weakness into a strength against debuting Fabrício Andrade in a ONE Championship card in Bangkok on Friday.

In his last outing, Abelardo lost to Troy Worthen owing to the American fighter’s top-notch wrestling.

Abelardo made improvements on his ground game, which he plans to use against Andrade.

“I want to utilize a lot of my wrestling, take him down when the opportunity comes and just wear him out and look from the finish from there," said the 28-year-old, New Zealand-raised Filipino.

“I want to look for a finish like I always do. Wear him down, put some pressure on him and look to finish him in the second or if not, the third.”

Abelardo will be meeting Andrade in ONE: No Surrender in Bangkok in a 67-kilogram catchweight.

Abelardo said his loss to Worthen motivated him to get better overall.

“It’s just like a small bump in the journey,” he said.

“You know you can’t win them all, you just got to get better, prove yourself and put on a better performance in the next fight and that’s what I plan to do.”

