Jamie Lim, Agatha Wong 'overwhelmed' by response to fund-raiser

MANILA, Philippines -- Karateka Jamie Lim expressed her gratitude to those who supported her and fellow national athlete Agatha Wong in their fund-raiser for frontliners and COVID-19 patients in Quezon City.

Lim and wushu artist Wong, who are both gold medalists in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, held a series of Instagram Live sessions in April and May to raise funds, while also looking to inspire more people to take up sports.

"Super happy kami ni Agatha," Lim said Tuesday during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum. "We already concluded all 'yung donations. Naubos na po lahat ng money."

Lim said she and Wong raised almost P330,000, after five IG Live sessions where they discussed topics related to sports and health.

"We're so overwhelmed na ang daming gustong tumulong," said Lim. "We're just happy to help po."

The pair focused their efforts on hospitals in Quezon City, where they are both based.

According to their updates on social media, they have donated 1,100 bottles of drinking water, 50 self-help books, and 250 activity books to the Quezon City General Hospital. They also donated 200 sets of personal protective equipment to the national children's hospital.

They also delivered meals to the hospital staff of the Rosario Maclang Bautista General Hospital.

"We're so happy and we want to say thank you on behalf of me and Agatha to all the donors," said Lim.

