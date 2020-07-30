Football: Suzuki Cup postponed for next year; AFF cites pandemic

The ASEAN Football Federation on Thursday said the Suzuki Cup will not be held this year, and instead will be moved to 2021, citing the persistence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 to be postponed until 2021 https://t.co/6LdwqPH7Hf — ASEAN Football (@AFFPresse) July 30, 2020

The Cup, the top football competition in Southeast Asia, is currently held by Vietnam.

The Philippines was a semifinalist the last time the competition was held in 2018.

“With the risk of the spread of COVID-19 remaining high, the AFF finds itself in a situation where we cannot proceed safely with the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020,” said said AFF president, Major-General Khiev Sameth in a statement.

“While these are unprecedented times for the whole world including our football family and communities, we are confident that we will get through it together with the support of all our stakeholders including our fans, member associations, players, coaches, official, media and partners and we would like to thank them for standing united with us in the fight against COVID-19.”

The Cup drew a fan attendance of more than 750,000 in the 2018 edition, hence the risks and challenges in organizing such a mass event were considered risky.

For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website.