Football: FIFA chief Infantino mourns Alyana Bautista’s death

FIFA president Gianni Infantino extended his condolences to the family and friends of Alyana Bautista, who died last week due to COVID-19.

“Words seem inadequate to express the sadness we feel for this loss affecting Philippine football,” Infantino said in a letter sent to Philippine Football Federation president Mariano Araneta, Jr.

The 17-year-old was diagnosed with Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis (ADEM), a disease affecting the central nervous system. The ADEM was further complicated by COVID-19.



Bautista, younger sister of Philippine women’s national team player Martie Bautista, was a teenage football prospect who was set to play for Ateneo de Manila University. She graduated from Miriam High School and played for Nomads FC in the PFF Women’s League 2019.

“Her legacy and achievements, and in particular her personality and her human qualities will not be forgotten, and she will be truly missed,” said Infantino.

“We hope that these memories and our words of support may help bring some peace and solace at this difficult time.”

