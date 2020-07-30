Dad Samboy is a fighter, says Jamie Lim

MANILA, Philippines -- Philippine basketball icon Samboy Lim remains bedridden but is healthy, his daughter Jamie said.

Lim, acknowledged as one of the greatest players in PBA history, was in a coma for nearly two months in 2014 after collapsing in an exhibition game.

"He's doing okay naman," Jamie, a 2019 Southeast Asian Games gold medalist for karate, told reporters Tuesday.

"Thank God na he's still healthy right now," she added.

Lim, 58, continues to receive round-the-clock care from nurses.

"He's okay, he's stable naman," Jamie said. "He's still bedridden po pero he's been fighting ever since 2014. We're thankful na he's a fighter."

"The Skywalker" has made rare public appearances since coming out of his coma. In June 2019, he attended Jamie's graduation at the University of the Philippines-Diliman, where his daughter finished summa cum laude with a degree in BS Mathematics.

Lim did not see Jamie's triumph in the 30th SEA Games, but Jamie dedicated her victory to her father.

"To even come close to him, to be compared to him and mom, it's so big for me," Jamie said at the time.

