Coaches, Olympic qualifiers prioritized for detailed service to national team

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) has agreed to renew the tripartite agreement with the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) that grants detailed service for national athletes.

Given the current global health crisis, however, the national team coaches, Olympic qualifiers, and Olympic hopefuls shall be given priority.

"We are working with the POC in drawing up the list," said PSC acting executive director Atty. Guillermo Iroy Jr.

The PSC sought the renewal of the agreement upon its expiration last May. In a letter to the AFP, 78 national athletes and 52 coaches from 19 different sports were requested to be detailed to the PSC.

Chief of the AFP Special Service Unit, Col. Rocky Binag, POC secretary general Atty. Ed Gastanes and PSC's Iroy and NSA affairs head Annie Ruiz discussed the details of the agreement and are hoping to finalize it by mid-August.

Three-time Olympian weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz and Olympic-bound boxer Eumir Felix Marcial, who are both enlisted in the Philippine Air Force (PAF), have received green light from the AFP to resume training.

"Ang request kasi ni Eumir at Hidilyn, hanggang 2021 na," Ruiz explained. "Kasama sila sa kino-consider ng AFP na bigyan. The rest, back to mother units sila."

Soldier-athletes of the national team were recalled to be on active duty with their respective units during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nineteen sports are among those hoping to be included in the DS order.

