Victolero hopes preseason wins translate to season 48 success

Magnolia coach Chito Victolero. PBA Images.

Magnolia has successfully completed an 11-0 sweep of the PBA on Tour. All that is left now is to ensure that it translates to a successful campaign in the PBA Season 48.

Hotshots coach Chito Victolero admitted there's still room for improvement ahead of his wards despite going undefeated in the preseason.

"Alam din naman ng mga bata na kung ano yung na-achieve namin ngayon is not enough when we go to the real battle at the start of the season. Alam nila marami pa kaming ta-trabahuhin," he said.

"So we have to keep on working and keep on improving."

Magnolia was the only team to emerge unscathed in the preseason tourney after ended its campaign with a 106-92 over Terrafirma.

Victolero praised the team for adopting a mindset of taking every preseason game seriously.

"Masaya kaming lahat dahil nagawa namin yung goal namin this preseason," said the Magnolia tactician. "Dadalhin namin lahat yan in the regular season."

The Hotshots paraded a roster that will come intact heading to the season-opening Commissioner's Cup, something which the team hopes to bank on as it eyes to finally win another championship.

"Maganda yung chemistry, maganda yung tinatakbo. Eveyrbody's enjoying and everybody's having fun," he said.