MANILA – Creamline Cool Smashers’ middle blocker Risa Sato had mixed emotions when she squared off against her compatriots Kurashiki Ablaze from Japan on Friday.

While the Cool Smashers bowed to Kurashiki in four sets, Sato felt happy and, at the same time, nostalgic to play against fellow Japanese players.

According to Sato, she missed playing Japanese style of volleyball after their match as it reminded her of her roots.

“Sayang kaso yung Japan kasi alam ko din bata pa lang sobrang strict, I mean, sipag sila. Makulit sila diba yung receive receive dami silang kuha,” she told reporters after the game.

“Parang namimiss ko I mean kita niyo itsura nila parang focus, namimiss ko lang. Share ko lang. Ang galing nila.”

She was also happy to hear the kind words of Kurashiki towards her after she got praised for her 10-point output – her best in the conference, so far.

“Yung spike niya very fast so hindi siya mahabol ng block kaya marami siyang points,” Kurashiki’s Asaka Tamaru said through an interpreter.

For Sato, she is grateful for the kind words of her Japanese opponents, explaining that she just wanted to avoid the defenders of Ablaze all throughout the game.

“Kasi yung gusto ko fast volleyball kasi naisip ko para di sila makakuha blocking or receive. Naisip ko talaga sa court na bilis talaga, bilis, bilis, bilis, yun lang isip ko,” she continued.

Sato is hoping to spend more time with the Kurashiki squad after the conference. According to her, she would love to tour them around Metro Manila should the team stay for extra days.

But, she will be focusing for now in their championship duel on Sunday, July 30, at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Sato and the rest of the Cool Smashers will try to avenge their only loss in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference and defend their crown.

Kurashiki ended the seven-game winning run of Creamline last Friday while keeping theirs in perfect form at 5-0.

