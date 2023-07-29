Coach Chot Reyes leads Gilas Pilipinas in the game against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers in Pasay City on August 29, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Filipinas’ historic win over New Zealand did not only heighten the hopes of the squad in making the next stage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, but it also gave Gilas Pilipinas a much-needed boost in their upcoming FIBA World Cup stint in August.

“Having that victory of the Filipinas is giving us tremendous inspiration na kung kaya ng mga Filipinas [to win at the World Cup stage], kaya din namin,” shared Gilas head coach Chot Reyes in an interview with CNN Philippines’ Sports Desk.

Reyes, who revealed that football was his first sport during his younger years, bared how he and the whole team was watching and supporting the Filipinas during their match against NZ.

“As you know, even before I was a basketball varsity in the Ateneo elementary, I was a football player. Football really is my first sport,” said Reyes.

“We had an event, but the Gilas players, patago na nanonood kami sa aming mga phones, watching and groaning with every near goal,” he added.

And after Sarina Bolden scored and the Filipinas eventually captured the win, Reyes went on to share what the reception of the Filipino hoopers was.

“It’s giving us great inspiration,” the multiple-time PBA xhampion coach said. “We talked about it. We showed it and we said ‘This is what we can do.”

He then expressed how he wishes for Gilas to have the same amount of training that the Filipinas have en route to their own World Cup tournaments.

“Nakaka inggit nga sila,” Reyes said. “They were together for 18 months in training, competing, and living together, that’s really the formula.”

“Suntok sa buwan na wish, [pero] sana magkaron tayo ng ganong situation.”

The Filipinas qualified for the FIFA Women's World Cup when they made the semifinals of the AFC Women's Asian Cup in February 2022. In the ensuing months, they regrouped during FIFA international windows, where they traveled to Europe, North America and South America and played higher-ranked teams.

They also played in Olympic qualifying tournaments and the Southeast Asian Games, though some players were not released by their clubs for the SEA Games as it does not fall under a FIFA window.

The Filipinas will have their next match in the tournament on Sunday as they face Norway, while Gilas will be in China from August 2-6 to continue their training camp for the World Cup.