PBA: Cariaso optimistic Blackwater will absorb his system

Blackwater coach Jeff Cariaso. PBA Images

Coach Jeff Cariaso is confident Blackwater will be able to absorb the system he is laying out for the team.

Their recent 131-108 blowout loss at the hands of Rain or Shine is just part of the process, said Cariaso of his awkward preseason debut with the Bossing.

"There's a system we're putting into place now, so obviously hindi pa siya habits sa mga players. So that's part of it, part of the process," said the Blackwater tactician.

"I told them keep grinding, keep learning, and the more time we have, the more time of understanding of what's expected."

The loss snapped the three-game winning streak of the team.

Nonetheless, Cariaso was pleased with the string of victories the Bossing put together under deputy coach Joe Silva.

"That was something we're happy about. So I wanted to try and challenge them to keep on going," he said.

The Bossing will have the TNT Tropang GIGA as their final assignment on Sunday.