Payatas girls win bronze in World Fairplay Soccer Championship

Photo courtesy of Fairplay for All Foundation.

MANILA – A group of female football players from Payatas, Quezon City has also waved the Philippine flag at a global sports competition.

The Philippines bagged bronze at the World Fairplay Soccer Championship in Prora, Germany after defeating Mongolia on penalties.

The group stage saw the Payatas-based girls end with 10 wins, 2 draws, and 2 losses to earn the 2nd seed, behind Mongolia.

They defeated the United States in the quarterfinals but bowed to eventual champions Latvia in the semis, setting up a bronze medal clash against Mongolia.

“There’s so much potential here in the Philippines for women’s football, for women’s development. The Philippines has one of the best gender equality scores in the world. And there’s so much potential to harness that,” said British Roy Moore, head coach of Payatas Football Club and co-founder of Fairplay For All Foundation, a non-profit organization that helps children and families in Payatas.

He added the need to support football in the Philippines by creating more spaces and facilities to play.

“When you look at the youth talents, there’s so much potential to train, to develop. But of course, for most kids, there’s nowhere to play so they can’t develop the talents if there’s nowhere to play,” Moore said.

The Payatas players are inspired by the Philippine women's national football team, as the Filipinas are making history with their campaign in the FIFA Women's World Cup in New Zealand.

Last week, they defeated the Football Ferns, 1-0, for their first ever World Cup win.

The victory has also inspired the Payatas squad.

“Gusto ko pong i-level pa ‘yung skills ko para makapaglaro sa mas competitive na liga rito sa Pilipinas,” said team captain Ronalyn.

“Gusto ko rin pong maging national team, katulad sa malaking event na World Cup,” Althea added.

For others, the World Cup win proves girl power in football.

“’Yung football po kasi akala ko panlalaki lang. Puwede rin pala siyang pambabae. So, para sa akin, nakaka-proud po kasi babae po kami. Kaya po namin ‘yung level na ‘yun,” said Loren.

RELATED VIDEO