Boxing: Donaire looks to defy Father Time in Santiago bout

Filipino fighter Nonito Donaire weighs in inside T-Mobile Arena ahead of his bout against Alexandro Santiago of Mexico. Ryan Hafey, Premier Boxing Champions.

Former world champion Nonito Donaire Jr. will be back in action on Sunday, when he squares off against Alexandro Santiago of Mexico.

It has been more than a year since Donaire last fought and there has been speculation about his retirement, especially after his second round knockout loss to Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue in June 2022. But the four-division champion insists that he is not yet done.

"I enjoy what I do, and it's given me a lot of purpose to get up in the morning to be something that we all need as human beings as a purpose, and to me, it gives me a lot of patience and inspiration to keep going," said Donaire.

Donaire and Santiago will face off for the vacant WBC world bantamweight championship on Sunday at the T-Mobile Arena in Nevada. The bout will take place in the undercard of the title unification fight of Errol Spence Jr and Terrence Crawford.

"This has been a blessing for me, an opportunity this big with a big fight with bigger crowds. I think this is what it made for, you know, for some reasons I'm just more energized," said Donaire.

Though he acknowledges his doubters, the "Filipino Flash" says he feels stronger than ever at 40 years old.

"I feel I'm getting stronger. You know, I think because I know my body more than when I was younger. You know, it was just more sheer energy. Now it's knowledge is understanding and alignment. So I think that I will be much stronger this time around. Just be able to utilize all the experience," he said.

Donaire weighed in at 117.25 pounds on Friday, with Santiago making weight as well at 117.5.

If he beats Santiago, Donaire will make history as the oldest bantamweight champion, potential breaking his own record.

Nonito Donaire makes weight at 117.25 for his fight vs Alexandro Santiago on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.



