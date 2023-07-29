Boxing: Australia's Moloney expects Donaire to outclass Santiago

Nonito Donaire Jr. battles Naoya Inoue of Japan in the World Boxing Super Series bantamweight final at Saitama Super Arena on November 7. Christian Petersen, Getty Images AFP/file

Australian champion Jason Moloney is picking Nonito Donaire to win over Mexico’s Alexandro Santiago in their WBC bantamweight title clash this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Moloney, the WBO champion, said he wants to unify his title against whoever wins between the two boxers.

“This is an interesting fight and definitely one that I’ll be keeping a close eye on,” Moloney said in Boxingscene.

“I think anytime that Donaire fights now at age 40, there is always going to be the question of how much does he have left?"

Moloney expects the “Filipino Flash” to come out victorious.

He also warms up with the prospect of meeting the Filipino legend in the boxing ring.

“Personally, I think he still has enough and I expect him to win this one. If he’s victorious then I would love to set up a unification fight with Donaire so I hope he gets the job done.”

Donaire (42-7, 28KOs) previously targeted a fight versus Moloney (26-2, 19KOs) when the matchup was ordered by the WBC last November during its annual convention.

But Top Rank—which has promoted Moloney —opted to have its fighter head in a different direction. The Australian ended up fighting Vincent Astrolabio to win the WBO bantamweight title.