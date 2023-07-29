Ateneo, Benilde set to clash for AsiaBasket crown

Handout/AsiaBasket.

MANILA — The Ateneo Blue Eagles and the CSB Blazers will be facing each other for a rare title-clinching clash as they go head-to-head at the 2023 Bola.TV AsiaBasket Las Piñas Championship Finals on Sunday at the Villar Coliseum.

En route to their Finals bout, Ateneo de Manila University fended off Sanzar Pharmaceuticals, 89-79, during their semifinals match on Friday.

Leading the Katipunan-based squad once more was Kai Ballungay who put up 17 points and six rebounds, while Mason Amos followed suit with 16 markers and a pair of boards and assists.

Relegated to the Battle for Third Place was Sanzar, which was paced by Adeshokan Odou with 17 points and seven rebounds, while Yuki Kawamura scored 15.

In the quarterfinals, the Blue Eagles also took down San Beda University, 79-57, while Sanzar aced Uratex, 82-79.

Meanwhile, College of St. Benilde escaped with a slim win over Corsa Tires in their own semis matchup, 76-70.

The trio of Will Gozum, Migs Oczon, and Robi Nayve spearheaded the attack of the Taft-based squad after putting up 13 points each, and Prince Carlos closely followed with 12 markers.

Corsa Tires, who will be facing Sanzar in the tournament’s battle for third, was steered by Gerald Anderson’s 17 points, eight rebounds, and three steals, and Tony Ynot and Justine Sanchez also stood out with 15 and 14, respectively.

The Blazers defeated Far Eastern University in the quarters, 75-69, while Corsa Tires ousted Colegio de San Juan de Letran, 94-77.

Ateneo and Benilde will lock horns at the same Las Piñas venue on Sunday at 6:30 PM, while Sanzar and Corsa Tires will open the festivities at 4:00 PM.

The two squads previously met during the group stage of the tournament wherein the Blue Eagles overwhelmed the Blazers, 85-78.

