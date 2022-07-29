Watch more News on iWantTFC

46-year-old triathlete Ingemar Macarine has done it again.

The Bohol-based macarine completed a full open-water swim in Lake Michigan last Sunday, an event organized by iSwim4Veterans. Despite Lake Michigan's reputation as one of the world's most dangerous lakes, the so-called 'Pinoy Aquaman' completed the swim in two hours and 57 minutes, covering a distance of more than three miles.

"Yung waves talagang malaki. Although I encountered big waves before pero salubong eh, kaya medyo mahirap," Macarine noted.

(The waves were really big. Although I encountered big waves before, this time I was going against the current. That’s why it was hard.)

"We had to shorten it by half. Instead of ten kilometers, we had to shorten it by five kilometers because of bad weather."

Macarine, who is a public prosecutor by profession, shared that his open-swim journey that started a decade ago came from his desire to make a difference in himself and in the community.

"I'm promoting marine conservation in the Philippines and healthy lifestyle... Zero alcohol for five years already, I'm a vegetarian. I sleep eight hours a day, and I exercise every day."

As an endurance swimmer, Macarine has completed 36 open-water swim events including swimming from the Alcatraz Island to San Francisco, swimming across Chesapeake Bay in Maryland, Hudson River in New York, and Lake Lane in Florida.

Meanwhile, Fil-Am Rey Letada, the organizer of the event and founder of iSwim4Veterans, said his goal is to help families, especially those who have lost loved-ones.

"We've lost quite a few of our men during the combat operations. In the process, there were family members who were hard out financially. I thought of creating an organization something like this," Letada said.

Macarine also stressed that people should not be discouraged by setbacks but rather let their experiences be their guiding light as they push for success.

"My dream is to swim in the English Channel," the swimmer said. "I already tried twice but I failed. It motivates me to swim again, probably two or three years from now."

As he flies back to the Philippines, Macarine said he will continue to train for more open-water swims in Leyte and Masbate.