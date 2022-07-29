PBA: Ginebra fends off Meralco, keeps semis bid alive

MANILA -- Barangay Ginebra kept is semifinal bid alive by fending off Meralco, 94-87, in Game 2 of their best-of-3 PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinal series at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan on Friday.

Japeth Aguilar led the Gin Kings with 25 points to go with his 8 rebounds, allowing Ginebra to tie the series, 1-1.

LA Tenorio, who went scoreless in Game 1, got 13 points while dishing out 4 assists with 3 steals. Christian Standhardinger and Scottie Thompson were also impressive with 15 and 11 markers, respectively.

Stanley Pringle, who struggled nearly all game long, scored 5 points of his 9 in the payoff period.

From a 12-point deficit, Meralco made it a competitive match by pulling to within 85-82 with over 3 minutes to go.

A jumper by Standhardinger and a slam by Aguilar allowed the Kings to post a 7-point gap, but Cliff Hodge split his freebies and Aaron Black laid it in to retaliate for the Bolts.

But Pringle found his touch and fought back for Ginebra, scoring 5 points in a 30-second stretch.

Meralco entered the game with a 1-0 series lead after taking the opener, 93-82, last Sunday.

Hodge paced the Bolts with a conference-high 25 points. Allein Maliksi had 14 markers.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.