Lyceum of the Philippines University moments after they won the CCE title. Screenshot from CCE's Facebook page.

MANILA - Lyceum of the Philippines University were crowned champions of the Collegiate Center for Esports Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tournament after thrashing San Sebastian College - Recoletos in the Grand Finals, 2-0, held at SM Mall of Asia Music Hall, Thursday.

Lyceum took the first grand finals spot after sending SSCR to the lower bracket finals where the Stags faced a wax-hot College of St. Benilde squad.

As the Stags eliminated Benilde and booked the last Grand Finals squad, the Pirates asserted dominance anew in two straight games to secure the title.

As Lyceum reached match point in Game 1, San Sebastian put up a close fight against the Pirates in Game 2.

But a team fight down the Stags' base swung in the way of Lyceum in the 17th minute, allowing them to secure the first CCE title.

San Sebastian will end the tourney at 2nd place, while Benilde settled for 3rd.

Lyceum banked on a dominant run from the Group Stages to emerge as the top-seeded team in the entire league, winning nine straight games to secure the playoffs spot.