Cone: Ginebra-Meralco clash a series for men

From the PBA Facebook page

Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone admitted he is glad his wards matched the intensity and physicality of Meralco on Friday night.

The Gin Kings went through a bruising Game 2 against the Bolts to make sure they will still be able to fight for a semifinal spot in the PBA Philippine Cup.

"They're trying to do something they haven't done against us and we know that and we have so much respect for them," Cone said after they won, 94-87, to tie the best-of-3 series, 1-1.

"They're showing their desire with the way they're coming out to play physically, diving all over the floor."

Cliff Hodge, Meralco's main enforcer, got bloodied lip during the match, a testament of how rough the game was.

"Hodge is throwing his body everywhere, just showing that great desire they have," said Cone.

To make to the semifinals, Cone said the Kings will have to deal with the physicality to squeeze out a win against Bolts on Sunday.

"That's really the name of the game in this series. It's not a series for young men or boys. This is a series for men."