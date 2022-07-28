Jim Brent Taala knocked in 24 points – including five 3-pointers – to carry the OCCCI-Ormoc Sheer Masters to an 89-63 demolition of Cagayan de Oro in the Pilipinas Super League U21 Visayas leg on Thursday.

It was a fitting payback for the Sheer Masters, who previously tasted a sound beating from Cagayan de Oro.

But with lefty dead shot Taala rediscovering his shooting touch, the Sheer Masters notched their second win in four games.

Taala is one of the youngest players who saw action for the Sheer Masters when the team participated in the VisMin Cup, playing against grown men.

This time competing against players who are about his age, he had an opportunity to stamp his class.

According to Taala, the VisMin Cup served as a breeding ground for the young players of the Sheer Masters to toughen them up for high-level competition, including the ongoing Pilipinas Super League U21.

“The VisMin Cup came as a surprise to all of us. I still cannot believe that I was part of it since I am one of the youngest players in the line-up of the OCCCI-Ormoc Sheermasters,” said Taala.

“When we were called for a meeting by OCCCI management, without any hesitation, we committed to the team and I was blessed to be part of that once in a lifetime exposure in professional basketball league. The VisMin Cup had prepared me in so many ways; mentally, emotionally, physically and psychologically. I had experience so many differences from the venue, the calls, referees, rules, etc. We were given an opportunity to play with our idols and legends and learned from them directly. It boosted my confidence level. Minsan lang tayo bata and we are very much thankful to OCCCI Chief Officers and the Board of Directors for that experience.”

On the shoulders of Taala and the other members of the junior Sheer Masters lie the fortunes of the 100,000-plus members of OCCCI, who had been supporting them every game.

“Personally, I am proud and excited to showcase my talent in such a bigger venue. I hope we can inspire and develop young talents in our cooperative even in the community to play basketball and grow maturely as a player,” Taala said.

“We are very much thankful and forever grateful to the OCCCI family, the Board of Directors headed by our Chairperson, Fr. Elmo P. Manching, the chief officers and the whole membership for this extraordinary opportunity.”