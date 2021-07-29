WATCH: Pacquiao 'proud as a Filipino' after Hidilyn Diaz's Olympic win

Boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao has made Filipinos proud many times through his numerous ring exploits.

But this time, it's his turn to be proud after seeing Hidilyn Diaz win a historic first gold medal for the Philippines in the Tokyo Olympics.

In a video posted on Pacquiao's public Facebook account, the fighting senator talked about his reaction to Diaz's triumph.

"I'm so happy and proud because finally for the longest time we got a gold medal in the Olympics," said Pacquiao. "I'm so proud as a Filipino."

Diaz claimed the Philippines's first Olympic gold by hoisting a total of 224 kilograms in the women’s -55 kgs.

