Olympics: Magno loses in round-of-16, bows out of contention

Irish Magno of the Philippines in action against Jutamas Jitpong of Thailand. Ueslei Marcelino, Reuters

(UPDATED) Filipina boxer Irish Magno on Thursday bowed out of contention for a medal in the women's flyweight division, after a unanimous decision loss to a Southeast Asian rival.

Matched up against the taller Jutamas Jitpong of Thailand in the round-of-16, Magno absorbed a unanimous decision defeat as all five judges scored the bout in her opponent's favor.

The 30-year-old Magno becomes the first Filipino boxer to exit the Summer Games.

Magno had been impressive against Kenya's Christine Ongare in her round-of-32 match last Sunday, winning a comprehensive decision. But she was less effective against Jitpong, who utilized her long reach to keep Magno at bay.

The Filipina was unable to close the distance throughout the three rounds, and couldn't get into her groove until it was too late.

Jitpong is a familiar opponent for Magno. They fought in the semifinals in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, with Magno winning, 4-1. They were also sparring partners when Magno and the Philippine boxing team trained in Thailand earlier this year.

"Siguro kasi, nakalaban ko na siya dati, tapos 'yun nga, napag-aralan na rin po talaga nila kami. So sa akin, 'yun po 'yung mahirap," Magno told Paolo del Rosario of Cignal TV after her bout.

Still in the hunt for medals are Eumir Marcial, who made a smashing debut in the middleweight division on Thursday to advance to the quarterfinals; and flyweight Carlo Paalam, who will compete in the round-of-16 on Saturday against Algeria's Mohamed Flissi.

Meanwhile, Filipina featherweight Nesthy Petecio is already assured of a bronze medal, but will try to qualify for the gold medal match when she takes on Italy's Irma Testa, also on Saturday.

