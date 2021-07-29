Hidilyn Diaz on entering politics: 'Wala sa isip ko na tumakbo'

Hidilyn Diaz salutes while the Philippine national anthem is played during the medal ceremony. Edgard Garrido, Reuters.



MANILA, Philippines -- Hidilyn Diaz does not intend to enter the political arena, even after being told by President Rodrigo Duterte that she already has "political stock."

Diaz made history for the Philippines on Monday when she won the gold medal in the women's 55kg division of weightlifting -- the first for the country in its nearly 100 years of participation in the Summer Games.

She arrived home to a hero's welcome on Wednesday night and made a virtual courtesy call to Duterte, who saluted the weightlifter for her historic feat.

"You are already a celebrity --- it's a political stock so keep note of that," Duterte said. "One day you would want to also to --- baka makatulong ka sa country in some other way other than being a soldier."

Diaz is also a member of the Philippine Air Force and was promoted to staff sergeant after winning Olympic gold.

But she told Karen Davila on ANC's "Headstart" on Thursday that she does not want to get involved in politics.

"We never know, pero wala po sa isip ko na tumakbo ng kahit anong posisyon. Kasi naniniwala ako na medyo mahirap maging public servant," she said. "Mahirap to serve the people."

"Nakita ko kasi na as a public servant, ang dami nating kailangan matutunan," she added. "'Yung approach diyan hindi lang isa kung hindi ang daming approach. So parang hindi ko kaya."

"Medyo hindi ko kaya at ayaw kong pasukan."

Instead, Diaz would rather stay in her own lane and help out the best way she knows how -- through sports.

"Mas okay na mag-serve sa people by my own na privately, not ipakita na ito ang ginagawa ko. Mas okay ako na gawin kung anong magaling ako, which is weightlifting, which is sports," she said.

Diaz is also not yet done with her sporting career, telling Davila that she plans to compete in the upcoming Southeast Asian Games, Asian Games, as well as the Weightlifting World Championships before reassessing her options.

The 30-year-old Diaz set an Olympic record in the clean and jerk (127kg) and total lift (224kg) en route to the gold medal.

