Olympics: PH's Remedy Rule says goodbye to swimming, wants to save the seas

Remedy Rule is officially retiring from competitive swimming after reaching as far as the semifinals in the Tokyo Olympics women's 200m butterfly event.

Rule, who clocked in at 2 minutes and 12.89 seconds for a 15th place finish overall, will pursue another calling which is to help save the seas.

"I am enrolling in graduate school in University of Miami for a Masters of Professional Science and tropical marine ecosystem management," said the University of Texas swimming alumna in an interview on ABS-CBN sports' podcast, "Post-Game."

"I want to do reef reservation and preservation."

Rule, who also competed in the Tokyo Olympics' women's 100-meter butterfly, won two silver medals in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games held in the Philippines.

The following year, she copped the bronze in the 200m butterfly at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Des Moines, Iowa, clocking a new national record of 2:09.58.

Rule also represented the country in the 2019 World Aquatics Championships.

"I'm glad I have things planned. I think swimming has been a part of my life for so long," said the Filipino-American. "There will be times I'm gonna be a little sad it's over."

"To be cheezy, I quote from Winnie the Pooh 'How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.'"

Still she considers her Olympic stint as one of the biggest highlights of her career.

"I have competed for the Philippines at Worlds and it's like the second highest level meet. I was like 'oh this (Olympics) would be similar,'" said Rule.

But the moment she arrived in Tokyo, she realized that the Olympics is far different and special compared to all the competitions she has entered.

"The Olympics is just another level entirely. I think it's not just swimming. It's the fact that athletes of all different sports coming together and that what sets it apart," said Rule.

"What the rings symbolize, striving for excellence, that's what had blown me away. This is what people wait for four years for this one meet, for this one moment."

"This is special."

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more on iWantTFC

For breaking news and latest developments on the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, visit https://news.abs-cbn.com/tokyo-olympics