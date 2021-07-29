PVL: Perlas Spikers trounce Cignal to book first win in Open Conference

Photo by PVL Media Bureau

The Perlas Spikers halted their two-game losing skid as they notched their first win in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference at the expense of Cignal HD Spikers on Thursday.

Perlas bucked a slow start to close the match in four sets, 20-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-21, at the PCV Socio-Civic Cultural Center in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte, to improve their win-loss record to 1-2.

Displaying balanced offense in the entire match, Perlas leaned on Nicole Tiamzon, Heather Guino-o and Cherry Rose Nunag, who all finished with 13 points apiece.

Veteran Suzanne Roces added 1,1 while setter Gel Cayuna had nine markers to hand Cignal its fourth loss in five outings.

“Sobrang laki kasi 'yung opportunity nabigyan namin ng hustisya. Tapos ang isa pa naming kailangan kasi 'yung kumpiyansa so 'yung panalo malaking kumpiyansa ang mabibigay individually. Sobrang salamat,” Perlas coach Rei Diaz said.

“Sobrang blessing ito sa lahat ng pinagdaanan namin... Nakita n'yo naman kung gaano kami nag-celebrate kanina and we know hindi talaga kami nag-iiwanan and and'yan pa din si Lord hanggang sa huli,” Tiamzon added.

Meanwhile, Janine Marciano topscored for the HD Spikers with 12 points, while Roselyn Doria and Norielle Ipac contributed 21 combined points.

With a 2-1 set lead, Perlas established a 12-8 lead midway of the fourth after a combination play finished by Guino-o.

They moved closer to their first win in the professional ranks off an error of Cignal and a running attack of Roces for a 21-15 advantage.

