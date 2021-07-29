PVL: Black Mamba-Army keeps PLDT winless in Open Conference

Photo by PVL Media Bureau

The Black Mamba-Army Lady Troopers cruised to its second win in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference after dealing the PLDT Power Hitters their sixth straight loss on Thursday.

The Lady Troopers bounced back from an opening-set loss en route to a 20-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-20 win at the PCV Socio-Civic Cultural Center in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.

Honey Royse Tubino led the offense of the Army, dropping 24 points while Jovelyn Gonzaga aided her with 17 markers.

“Medyo shaky pero ang importante naipanalo namin 'tong game na 'to, otherwise wala na, lubog na kami. Pero yun na nga, dahil tinrabaho, although may mga error pero nakakabalik," Army head coach Kung Fu Reyes said.

"Good thing meron kaming chance kasi lahat ng standings nagtatalunan sa ibabaw e so importante kung sino makarami ng panalo."

Meanwhile, the Power Hitters stayed at the bottom of the standings with a 0-6 win-loss card.

Jorelle Singh was the lone bright spot for PLDT, tallying 17 points but got a little help from her teammates with Isa Molde limited to nine points while Eli Soyud only had six markers.

Tied at 7 in the fourth, Army slowly gained the upperhand after Gonzaga scored back-to-back hits for a 15-11 separation.

PLDT threatened to comeback, narrowing the gap to two, but Army flaunted their offensive arsenal to hold a 19-14 lead after Fen Emnas’ ace.

The Lady Troopers did not look back as Tubino drilled a couple of hits and eventually closed the match in four sets.

