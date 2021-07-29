PSC adds P5 million to Hidilyn Diaz's prize money

Hidilyn Diaz continues to receive more incentives after her golden feat in the Tokyo Games. Edgard Garrido, Reuters.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) on Thursday announced that it will give an additional P5 million to Filipina weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz after her record-setting performance in the Tokyo Olympics.

Diaz made history for the Philippines on Monday night, when she ruled the 55kg division in women's weightlifting to win the country's first ever Olympic gold medal.

Tributes and incentives have since poured in for Diaz, and the PSC said they will add P5 million more, as mandated by law.

Under Republic Act 10699 or the expanded incentives act, national athletes and other athletes who surpass Philippine record or ranking in any measurable international sports competition shall be given cash incentives, the amount of which may be determined by the PSC.

Diaz had set two Olympic records -- a 127kg in the clean and jerk, and a total lift of 224kg.

PSC officer-in-charge, commissioner Celia Kiram, confirmed that the additional incentive has already been approved, signed and ready for release.

The 30-year-old Diaz will receive a total of P20.5 million from the Philippine government -- P15 million of which will come through the PSC by virtue of the incentives law. She will receive P2.5 million from her hometown of Zamboanga, and P3 million from President Rodrigo Duterte.

Diaz has also received plenty of incentives from the private sector, including P10 million each from the Manny V. Pangilinan Sports Foundation and San Miguel Corp.'s Ramon S. Ang.

For breaking news and latest developments on the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, visit https://news.abs-cbn.com/tokyo-olympics