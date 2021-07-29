Olympics: Golfer Pagunsan off to a good start in Round 1

Filipino golfer Juvic Pagunsan got off to a good start, firing a five-under par 66 to finish in joint fifth place in the first round of the Tokyo Olympics golf competition at the Kasumigaseki Country Club on Thursday.

The Japan Tour veteran is tied with Joachim Hansen of Denmark and Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela after six birdies, 11 pars, and a bogey.

This gave him a fighting chance for an Olympic medal.

Pagunsan finished Round 1 just three shots behind Sepp Straka who topped the group with a 63.

Thailand's Jazz Janewattananod (64) came in at second, followed by Belgium's Thomas Pieters and Mexico's Carlos Ortiz, who are tied at third place (65).

(More details to follow.)