Olympics: Cris Nievarez finishes 5th in semis heat

Cris Nievarez of the Philippines in action. File photo. Leah Millis, Reuters

Filipino rower Cris Nievarez couldn't sustain a fast start and finished in fifth place in his semifinals heat, Thursday at the Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo.

Nievarez's time of 7:26.05 wasn't fast enough to qualify him for the Finals C.

Instead, he will compete in the Finals D, where he will try to finish in 19th place overall in the Tokyo Olympics. He returns to action on Friday morning.

Nievarez was in fourth place and threatening for third after the first 500 meters, but fell behind at the 1500-meter mark.

The 21-year-old Nievarez had advanced to the quarterfinals after placing fifth in his qualifying heat last July 23.

However, he fell behind when racing against more experienced rowers.

Still, Nievarez is already assured of the best finish by a Filipino rower in the Summer Games, as previous competitors did not qualify to the quarterfinals.

