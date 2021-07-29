Olympic gold winner Hidilyn to youth: ‘If I can do it, so can you’

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Weightlifting - Women's 55kg - Medal Ceremony - Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo, Japan - July 26, 2021. Gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz of the Philippines reacts. Edgard Garrido, Reuters

MANILA—Triumphant weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz on Thursday urged the youth not to give up on their dreams after snatching the country's first Olympic gold.

Diaz, 30, bested 8 other competitors in her category, including world record holder Liao Qiuyun of China, when she lifted an Olympic record of 224 kilograms on Monday.

"Gusto kong iparating sa lahat ng kabataan na 'wag sumuko sa mga pangarap nila. Gaya ko, lahat tayo apektado ng pandemic pero kailangan maghanap ng paraan para tuloy-tuloy pa rin ang pangarap natin. 'Wag mawalan ng pagasa at kaya naitn to. Nakaya ni ate Hides, kaya natin to," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(I want the youth to not give up on their dreams. Like me, all of us are affected by the pandemic, let's look for a way to pursue our dreams. Don't give up hope and we'll get through this. I was able to do it, you can too.)

"Kaya ni ate Hides, kaya ng Pilipino. Naniwala kami sa inyo at ipagpray namin kayo. Kayang-kaya niyo yan, Pilipino tayo," she told the remaining Philippine representatives at the Games.

(If I can do it, the Filipino can do it. We believe in you and we will pray for you. You can do it, we're Filipinos.)

Diaz, who is in quarantine following her flight in Wednesday, said she just wants to spend time with her family when she gets home.

"Siguro pag-uwi ko na, gusto kong makasama ang nanay at tatay ko, yakapin lang, kasama yung mga pamangkin ko," she said.

(When I get home, I just want to spend time with my mom and dad, hug them, along with my nieces and nephews.)

"Siguro kakain, sama-sama, kasi yun ang nakakamiss during pandemic, makasama mo ang pamilya mo . . . Magluluto, mag-iihaw. Lahat naman ata ng pagkain paborito ko."

(Maybe we'll eat together, because that's what I missed most during the pandemic, just spending time with my family . . . We'll cook, grill. All kinds of food are my favorite.)

Diaz said she would comply with health protocols as a national athlete.

"Ang mga kabiigan ko gusto kong i-meet silang lahat kaso 'di ko alam paano ang protocols dito. As a role model, kailangan sundin natin ang protocol kasi may COVID pa rin," she said.

(I want to meet my friends, but I don't know yet about the protocols here. As a role model, I need to follow protocol because there's still COVID.)