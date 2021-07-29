Olympian Didal appeals for more skateparks in PH

MANILA -- Beloved Olympian skateboarder Margielyn Didal again expressed her heartfelt thanks to fans and supporters for rooting for her during her stint in Tokyo.

Didal also made an appeal for more skateparks in the Philippines to help the sport grow and breed more Olympian skateboarders like her.

"My first Olympic was epic!!! God thank you for this blessing. Thanks to my family, gf, friends, and who supported me from the beginning and many more ...I'm really bad at caption and I hate drama but DAGHANG SALAMAT," said the 22-year-old Cebuana.

"Wish we can have good skatepark/s in Philippines too so that I can share how fun skateboarding is."

Didal finished seventh in the women's street skate in Tokyo after an awkward fall, but still managed to win the hearts of fans with her cheerful antics at the Ariake Urban Sports Park.

Didal was able to qualify and compete in the Olympics despite the lack of skating infrastructure in the Philippines. To prepare for her Tokyo stint, she had to train overseas.

When the pandemic struck and everyone was locked down in most parts of the Philippines, she also had her own skatepark constructed in Cebu City through the help of her sponsor.

