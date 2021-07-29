Football: Neil Etheridge and wife expecting first child

Filipino-British keeper Neil Etheridge has lots of things to be thankful these days.

Aside from fully recovering from COVID-19, the Philippine Azkal is expecting a baby with his wife Alexandra.

It became a double celebration for the couple as it coincided with his wife's birthday celebration.

"And addition to a birthday… With the fullest hearts we would like to announce that we are expecting Baby Etheridge she is due February 2022 👨‍👩‍👧 #pregnant #family #baby #love #happiness #blessed #loved #beautiful #happy," said Etheridge in his Instagram post.

The two got married last May, a few weeks ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Etheridge, who also plays professional football for Birmingham City, was also appreciative for the help he got from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he was confined after he contracted COVID-19.

He also thanked his football fans and well-wishers.

"You are truly incredible at what you do and I’ll be eternally grateful for how you cared for me during those tough days and nights. To be in the state I was in to where I am now, I will always be thankful," said Etheridge.

"For the hundreds of messages from supporters here at Blues and beyond. I read every single one of them! They really pulled me through the extremely tough time myself and my family were going through."

