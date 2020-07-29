PBA: In quarantine, Jeron Teng reached full fitness

MANILA, Philippines -- Alaska's Jeron Teng saw a silver lining to the suspension of all PBA activities last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Aces are among the teams that are yet to play a game in the All-Filipino Conference, as the season was put on hold just three days after its opening because of the rising coronavirus cases in the country.

Teng, in an appearance on "2OT," admitted that the suspension of play was a setback, as the Aces were excited to finally plunge into action.

"I was gaining momentum and I was getting my rhythm with Coach Jeff (Cariaso), and we were really happy sa mga preseason games namin coming supposedly sa March. Tapos ito, naudlot," said Teng.

Alaska was hoping to improve on their campaign in 2019, when they made the quarterfinals in all three conferences but only as a low seed. They failed to advance to the semifinals in any of the competitions.

While he had been looking forward to playing, Teng acknowledged that the long break ended up working in his favor.

"Iniisip ko na lang, parang blessing in disguise din. Kasi 'yun nga, medyo 'yung time na 'yun, nagta-tighten 'yung hamstring ko," Teng explained.

"So now, it's fully healed," he added. "Mas excited din ako for the next (season)... hopefully matuloy this year."

The PBA had recently gotten the green light from the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) to resume practices, after the signing of the joint administrative order by GAB, the Philippine Sports Commission, and the Department of Health.

Teams only need to be tested for COVID-19 and return a negative result, before training can resume.

Even ahead of the formal resumption of practices, the Aces have been keeping themselves fit. According to Teng, they do Zoom workouts as a team, and have recently begun working out daily.

"What's good about it kasi, pinaghandaan talaga ng medical team namin, 'yung mga trainers namin, mga doctors at sila coaches, may program talaga," he explained. "So we started very light, tapos every week, it progresses. Nakikita naman namin 'yung development namin. Mas lalo kaming nako-kundisyon ngayon."

"For us kasi, it's better to prepare na our bodies. Kaming mga players, this is the longest time na we're not playing full court, we're not playing basketball. So mahirap, baka pagbalik namin, siyempre 'yung excitement, parang biglang gumalaw, biglang may bibigay," he added.

"We're trying to avoid that. So now, we're simulating 'yung ginagawa naming movements sa practices, sa games. So it's good actually, (for) injury-prevention also."

