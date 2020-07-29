PBA: Erram eyes prolific partnership with Castro at TNT

MANILA, Philippines -- Veteran center Poy Erram is looking forward to perfecting his chemistry with TNT's star point guard, Jayson Castro, when he finally gets to suit up for the KaTropa.

Erram was traded to TNT -- the team that picked him in the 2013 PBA Rookie Draft -- ahead of the PBA's 45th season, though his debut for the KaTropa was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The center has already practiced a few times with the team, however, and thus has seen firsthand how fun it is to play with "The Blur."

"Si Kuya Jayson Castro talaga," Erram said on "2OT" when asked who he is most excited to play with among his new teammates.

"Kasi alam niyo naman kung paano… sa depensa ilang player ang naa-attract niya," he added. "'Pag may hawak siya ng bola, dalawa, tatlong player. So talagang excited ako sa mga drop pass niya."

Erram, a three-time All-Star and a former Defensive Player of the Year, said that scoring will come easy for him with Castro pulling the strings of TNT's offense.

"For me, parang easy na lang, lalagay ko na lang, open na ako," he said.

"Kahit sa practice po, magugulat ka na lang, 'yung bola darating sa kamay mo," he added. "Ganoon siya, parang may mga time talaga sa practice na magugulat ako na pagb-ball screen kami, baseline screen, sabi niya sa akin pag-rumoll ako, alam ko na, hawak ko na 'yung bola, le-layup ko na lang."

Castro averaged nearly six assists per game for TNT in the PBA Governors' Cup last year, as the veteran playmaker thrived in the offense installed by active consultant Mark Dickel.

According to Erram, Castro has simply told him to stay aware whenever they share the court, as the guard will inevitably find him.

"Pag umatake siya sa lane, 'yung helpside, naa-attract niya," Erram said of Castro. "So talagang kailangan ko na lang tumingin sa baba, na 'yung bola nasa kamay ko na lang."

