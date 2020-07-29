NBA: Zion Williamson returns to practice with Pelicans

In this file photo taken on February 23, 2020, Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans sits on the bench during their game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, California. Ezra Shaw, Getty Images North America/AFP

New Orleans rookie ace Zion Williamson returned to practice on Tuesday night, after completing his quarantine requirements in his return to the NBA's bubble at the Walt Disney World complex in Orlando, Florida.

ESPN reported that Williamson completed a four-day quarantine, after leaving the complex to deal with a family matter last July 16. He was also tested daily while away from the bubble, and returned negative tests for COVID-19.

Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry told ESPN that Williamson only had a "light" workload during practice and "did not participate in five-on-five drills."

It remains to be seen if Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Rookie Draft, will play in the Pelicans' first seeding game of the NBA restart against the Utah Jazz.

"If he's ready to play, he'll play. If he's not, we won't play him," Gentry said. "You're not going to risk anything long term for something very, very short term."

Williamson averaged 23.6 points and 6.8 rebounds while playing 19 games for New Orleans in the truncated regular season.

