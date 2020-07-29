NBA: LeBron James changes social media tack in season restart

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has decided to do away with his no "social media" policy now that they are staying in the NBA bubble in Orlando.

In previous seasons, James stayed away from social media during the playoffs to avoid any negativity that could affect his game.

But with the pandemic going on and players being isolated inside the bubble, he said he needs to keep contact with his family.

"It's definitely going to have a different mindset, different feel to it," said James in ESPN.com.

"I won't be turning my phone off during this run. I can't afford to. I have to continue to check in with my family every single day."

"Making sure everything is still going well, especially in the uncertainty of what 2020 has brought to all of us," he added. "So I can't afford to do that, just lose direct contact with everybody."

James might stay in Orlando for three and a half months during the coronavirus pandemic, should they make the finals. It will be the longest time he will be away from his family.

He said he prefers being physically present with his family, of course, but being connected online will have to do at this time.

"You can't replicate actual presence when you're waking up and you're in the living room or you're in the kitchen, or you're outside playing with your kids or playing with your daughter, playing video games with your boys or working out with your boys. You can't replicate that. I'm not there," he said.

For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website.