NBA: Lakers' Anthony Davis may miss first seeding game after eye poke

All-Star forward Anthony Davis did not participate in the Los Angeles Lakers' practice on Tuesday after getting poked in the eye in the team's second scrimmage at the Walt Disney World complex in Orlando, Florida.

Mike Trudell reported that Davis is "day-to-day," and there is some concern that he will miss the team's first official seeding game of the league's restart.

Frank Vogel said @AntDavis23 did not practice today as his eye is still bothering him. He’s day-to-day at this point. Vogel said there “is some concern” Davis would miss Thursday’s game, but he’s “hopeful" that Davis will play. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) July 28, 2020

The Lakers play the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday.

"There is some concern that he could potentially not play Thursday, but we're hopeful that he does and we'll see how that plays out," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said, in a report posted on the NBA website.

Davis was poked in the eye during the Lakers' second scrimmage in Orlando against the Magic. He did not play in their final scrimmage against the Washington Wizards yesterday.

A seven-time All-Star, Davis is averaging 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game for the Lakers.

