GAB to conduct inspections of teams' practice facilities

MANILA, Philippines -- The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) will conduct inspections of teams' practice venues to ensure that they are following the guidelines set forth in the joint administrative order (JAO).

The JAO, signed by GAB, the Department of Health (DOH), and the Philippine Sports Commission, was meant to guide stakeholders on the conduct of physical activities and sports in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Already allowed to return to training are the professional football teams and basketball teams, but GAB chairman Baham Mitra said Wednesday that they will inspect their practice venues during their first training session.

"We'll be there during their first practice so we can inspect the area," he said during the week's session of "GAB Kumustahan."

The GAB has already put together a checklist for when they inspect practice venues. Among the factors that will be studied are the availability of foot baths, hand sanitizing areas, and the ventilation in the area.

GAB will also coordinate with the health and safety officer assigned to the team.

"They must follow the basic minimum health standard requirements by the DOH," said Dr. Redentor Viernes of GAB's medical division.

"We will be letting the team representative acknowledge what we found, and discuss what needs to be improved," he added. "Ganyan ang procedure for the inspection."

According to Mitra, the GAB and the DOH will also conduct random visits at practice venues to make sure that the guidelines and protocols are being observed.

"We will not be there every day, but merong random visits from GAB and DOH," he said.

The GAB chairman stressed that stakeholders must be "very, very careful" in following the administrative order, as this will determine whether or not actual competitions will be allowed to resume by the Inter-Agency Task Force later this year.

"This is going to be a team effort," said Mitra. "It's not just going to be PFF, boxing, or PBA. If something happens to football, damay tayo lahat. If something happens to boxing, damay tayo lahat.

"This is a joint effort," he stressed. "We protect each other, we help each other, we learn from each other."

