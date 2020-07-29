Esports: Over P900K at stake in PPGL grand finals

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Pro Gaming League (PPGL), the country's biggest multi-game esports league, is set to air its grand finals on Friday and Saturday.

Sixteen teams from Rules of Survival Mobile (ROS Mobile), and four teams each from Call of Duty: Mobile (CODM) and MARVEL Super War (MSW) will battle for a P910,000 cash prize.

The first day of the broadcast will feature popular mobile shooter games ROS and CODM starting at 10 a.m., while MSW will take the entire second day of the broadcast for its grand finals.

This tournament is historic for MSW and CODM players as this season is the first time that a PPGL champion will be crowned for the respective games.

The PPGL adjusted its format due to the quarantine measures implemented to deal with the pandemic. The league transitioned to an online and mobile-only season to bring to its fans an esports experience they can enjoy while under quarantine without sacrificing tournament integrity and still offering a variety of game genres.

PPGL will be giving away P60,000 in rewards during the stream ranging from diamonds in ROS, COD points in CODM, star credits in MSW, and exclusive PPGL merchandise. These items will be raffled to viewers only so tune in to each broadcast day to find out how to win.

Aside from that, a surprise host will hype up viewers for each broadcast day.

For more broadcast details, streaming schedules, and other announcements, head to the Philippine Pro Gaming League page.

(For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website).