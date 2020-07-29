Esports: Baguio City Jail holds DOTA tournament for inmates

Baguio City inmates got to test their gaming skills on Wednesday during an esports tournament held in jail.

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Baguio held the DOTA tournament for persons deprived of liberty to provide them with an avenue to compete while in detention.

The city jail's male dorm management conducted the competition, as part of a program to improve the inmates' mental well-being.

In a Facebook post, the Baguio jail used the hashtags #ChangingLivesBuildingASaferNation and #defeatboredom.

