Volleyball: Iris Tolenada to join GS Caltex Seoul

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – F2 Logistics setter Iris Tolenada has found a new home in South Korea as she is set to join the GS Caltex Seoul in the Korean Volleyball League.

GS Caltex welcomed Tolenada on Friday as their latest Asian quota import, making her the second Filipina to be part of a Korean team after MJ Phillips.

Tolenada, who did not play for the Cargo Movers in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference, will be replacing Phomla Soraya of Thailand as the playmaker of the team.

According to Tolenada, she is excited to be part of the Seoul team.

The setter was one of the few Filipina volleyball players who applied in the KOVO draft but it was only Phillips who got drafted during that time.

“It’s kinda crazy. I was part of KOVO Draft and I didn’t get chosen. That was okay with me. You’re going to these things, hoping for the best and being okay if you aren’t chosen. It’s just not your time,” she told reporters Friday.

“I got a text saying that a team in Korea wants me. I was very fortunate enough to be selected. I’m excited and grateful.”

She is expected to face Phillips’ Gwangju Al Peppers in the V-League. She was picked fifth overall in the selection.