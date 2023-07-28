PVL: Kurashiki shows might vs Creamline, sweeps semis

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The Kurashiki Ablaze capped the round-robin semifinals of the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference on a strong note as they trounced the Creamline Cool Smashers – a preview of the Final matchup on Sunday.

Kurashiki flexed muscles against the defending champions Creamline on Friday, 25-20, 25-21, 18-25, 25-14, to send a strong warning in their upcoming championship duel at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

The Japanese squad finished the semis with a perfect 5-0 card while dealing the Cool Smashers their first defeat in the entire conference. Both teams have secured the two Finals berths.

Ablaze will try to win anew on Sunday to return to Japan with a PVL title while Creamline is expected to fight back to defend its crown.

Full story to follow.