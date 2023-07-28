Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers appeared to have found an answer to end their struggles in the round-robin semifinals of the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference.

On Friday, F2 Logistics arrested their three-game slide when they escaped guest team Kinh Bac-Bac Ninh of Vietnam in four sets at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Head coach Regine Diego admitted that they had a hard time solving their problems in their past games, especially in boosting her team’s morale.

“Yung morale kasi medyo mahirap talagang iangat. 'Yung skills, andyan e. The teamwork is there. Ang problema kasi minsan 'yung morale ang hirap i-push up. It goes for all the team naman. It was really hard for this team nung time na 'yun,” Diego said.

Best Player of the Game Majoy Baron, who tallied 20 points in the match, echoed the same sentiments, acknowledging that it was really difficult for them to suffer consecutive defeats.

But for Diego, they will consider their debacle this conference as a process and part of the journey that will equip them in the future as they keep searching for the elusive PVL title.

“It was a journey na magpapatibay sa 'min sa future. Hopefully, we play better on the next game. Happy ako na 'yung players ko ay nanalo and healthy sila,” she said.

Baron also added that they just held on to the slim chance of advancing to the bronze medal match.

“'Yung mindset na pagdating namin dito na may chance pa e. So bakit kami mada-down kung may chance pa? So 'yun ang pinaghahawakan namin 'yung chance,” Baron continued.

The Cargo Movers were on the brink of missing the third-place match as they needed to win in three or four sets against Kinh Bac-Bac Ninh to set up a battle against the Cignal HD Spikers.

F2 finished the semis with a 2-3 card, tied with Cignal and PLDT High Speed Hitters. They got a spot for the battle for third with higher points against PLDT.