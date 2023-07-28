Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – (UPDATED) The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers snapped their three-game slide to secure the last spot for the battle-for-bronze match in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference.

F2 Logistics recovered quickly after a first-set hiccup to tally a 23-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-20, victory over the winless Vietnam’s Kinh Bac-Bac Ninh at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City Friday.

The skidding Cargo Movers finished the round-robin semifinals with a 2-3 card to arrange a bronze-medal game against the Cignal HD Spikers, which also have the same slate.

Meanwhile, Kinh Bac-Bac Ninh ended their campaign in the Philippines with a 0-4 card.

“It’s been very hard for the team. We’ve been to losses after losses. It was very hard since Kianna (Dy) has been injured. It was hard para buhayin sila. We’re very happy na again we’re back here. I wish maging mas okay kami sa next game,” head coach Regine Diego told reporters.

Majoy Baron registered 20 points on 15 attacks, four blocks and an ace to earn the Best Player of the Game honors. Myla Pablo also added the same output to give F2 a chance for another third-place finish in the PVL.

The Cargo Movers pulled away in the third set after Aby Maraño scored a block before a dump ball off a free ball for a 19-16 lead.

Pablo hammered down-the-line hit then went for a crosscourt to hold a 2-1 advantage in the match.

In the fourth frame, it was a neck-and-neck battle with Vietnam as Nguyen Huong unleashed two straight points, 18-all, but Baron flaunted her presence on the net to regain the lead, 20-18.

From there, F2 stepped on the gas pedal as Ivy Lacsina uncorked two crosscourt spikes before Maraño capitalized on a free ball to end the match, 25-20.

Huong accumulated 19 points, while Le Xuan and Phan My added 15 and 11 points, respectively.

