PBA on Tour: Meralco completes comeback to foil Rain or Shine

Meralco used a furious run in the fourth period to foil Rain or Shine, 103-95, in the PBA on Tour preseason on Friday.

The Bolts unleashed a 14-3 windup to close out the Elasto Painters and end their campaign with a win.

Reymar Jose stepped up for the absence of Cliff Hodge, scoring 22 points to lead Meralco to a 7-4 win loss slate.

Raymond Almazan and Allein Maliksi added 18 points apiece while welcoming back the returning coach Luigi Trillo.

Aaron Black added 15 markers, while Alvin Pasaol had 12.

The Jones Cup-bound Elasto Painters, led by Mac Belo's 22 points, fell to 8-3.

Despite the loss, Rain or Shine finished second to Magnolia, which completed an 11-0 sweep of the tourney.

Box scores

Meralco (103) – Jose 22, Almazan 18, Maliksi 18, Black 15, Pasaol 12, Dario 9, Quinto 5, Rios 2, Pascual 2, Torres 0.

Rain or Shine (95) – Belo 22, Santillan 13, Mamuyac 11, Caracut 11, Demusis 10, Belga 9, Clarito 6, Asistio 5, Nambatac 4, Ildefonso 2, Ponferada 2, Borboran 0.