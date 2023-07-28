Gilas' Erram ruled out from World Cup due to injury

Poy Erram. Arvin Lim, ABS-CBN Sports

The Gilas Pilipinas team pool has lost another man, putting a strain on coach Chot Reyes' training plans for the team.

Reyes revealed in an interview with CNN Sports Desk that big man Poy Erram will be unavailable for the FIBA World Cup.

“Poy Erram has had knee issues. MRI showed that he has loose impediments and material in his right knee,” he said.

“Poy has decided to take that taken cared of, have it scraped.”

This mean that Gilas’ 21-man training pool is down to 16.

Already ruled out were Carl Tamayo and Jordan Heading. Naturalized players Angelo Kouame and Justin Brownlee are also out due to the commitment of NBA star Jordan Clarkson.

But Reyes has 6-foot-10 AJ Edu as a suitable replacement for Erram.

“Anyway, AJ Edu is fully healthy and it appears, he is close to 100 percent,” he said of the Cypriot-born big man.

Other remaining bigs in the pool are Kai Sotto, June Mar Fajardo, and Japeth Aguilar, as well as Calvin Oftana and Jamie Malonzo.

“Right now, as difficult as things are, as difficult our practices are, the guys in our pool know that they have to continue putting in the work even without the assurance of being named in the final 12,” said Reyes.