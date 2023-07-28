Filipinas' confidence sky-high, but remain respectful of Norway

Sarina Bolden (L) of the Philippines celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup group A soccer match between New Zealand and the Philippines in Wellington, New Zealand. Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE

National women's football coach Alen Stajcic is delighted with the team's chances of making it to the round-of-16 of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The Filipinas already etched a reputation of being the overachievers of the tournament, coming in as the heavy underdogs.

On Sunday, they will take on European powerhouse Norway, the remaining stumbling block to their round-of-16 aspirations.



"Any neutral person around the world would have not put any money on us to be in this position," said the Filipinas coach. "It is unbelievable to think that we are (here having a shot at round-of-16)."

“To be ahead of Norway in the league table after two matches is almost unheard of from any neutral pundit. We have earned the right to be in that position so that gives me a lot of belief and confidence."

The Filipinas are coming off a 1-0 stunner of New Zealand, a historic achievement for the Philippine squad.

Stajcic said the good thing about the team is they know how to reset themselves and immediately buckled down for the task ahead.

“One of the strengths of this team is that we are able to refocus so quickly. And there is a real sense of maturity around this team and around that process that is one of the strengths of this team,” he said.

The Australian mentor also remained respectful of Norway, saying: “They are former World Cup winners (in 1995), they are former Olympic gold medalists, the pedigree within the country and women’s football is enormous.

“You have a Ballon d’Or winner in Ada Hegerberg, they have players playing at the highest level at Barcelona, who are probably their best players. They may be ranked No. 12 now but they have been in the top 10 for the past 20 to 30 years. They are fantastic.”

“We have an immense amount of respect for her and the team. It’s going to be a big challenge.”

Stajcic also said that there may be pressure on them, but the same goes with other teams in their group.

Switzerland, New Zealand and Norway all need to win on Sunday to advance.

"Yes, there’s pressure but if you don’t like pressure then you shouldn't be playing in an elite sport. It doesn’t always happen in the World Cup, but this is one of those groups where all four teams can go through the next round,” he said.

“Since the pressure will be on everyone, we will have to be ready for battle. It will be equal."

