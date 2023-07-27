Justin Brownlee in action for Gilas Pilipinas in the SEA Games. Ariya Kurniawan/file

Gilas coach Chot Reyes gave props to Justin Brownlee for remaining committed to the team even though he knew that Fil-Am NBA superstar Jordan Clarkson will be chosen over him for the FIBA World Cup.

Brownlee underwent the naturalization process to help the Philippines in several FIFA qualifiers and the Southeast Asian Games.

But Reyes said the resident Ginebra import knew he has to step aside once Clarkson gets confirmed for the World Cup.

"It's always been Jordan Clarkson from the start," said Reyes in an interview on CNN Sports Desk.

"The reason we got Justin Brownlee is that we need a back-up... a contingency plan. Justin knew that fully well, that's why hats off tayo kay Justin, his commitment, dedication, pusong Pinoy talaga si Justin."

Reyes said they had to hold off announcing Clarkson's entry as the Utah Jazz player had work on several things before joining Gilas.

"We couldn't announce yet previously because Jordan has to work through a lot of things, his contract (with the Jazz). There were professional and personally circumstances as well," he said.

"That's why we're telling people wait for the announcement. But still nothing can't take anything away from Justin."

Reyes said that Brownlee resting from Gilas will give the latter the opportunity to finally seek medical attention for his injury.

Reyes disclosed that the naturalized player has been hobbled by bone spurs in the ankle and has been playing through pain even during their gold medal performance in the SEA Games.

"We were just managing it, tweaking it. Combination of rest therapy and rehab so he could play in the World Cup if necessary," he said.

But Reyes assured they have plans set for Brownlee's return.

"We have decided that Justin takes care of that bone spur already para naman ready siya sa Asian Games because after the world cup may Asian Games pa tayo," he said.